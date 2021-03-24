16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent

Four of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR Incentive Program are Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to ONC data.

Sixteen hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise during the past two weeks:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

Allscripts

1. Mohawk Valley Health Systems (Utica, N.Y.): Seeks a lab information system analyst

2. Pinehurst (N.C.) Medical Clinic: Seeks a revenue cycle director

3. Washington Regional Medical Center (Fayetteville, Ark.): Seeks a revenue integrity director

4. Valley County Health System (Ord, Neb.): Seeks a clinical informatics analyst

Cerner

1. Nicklaus Children's Hospital (Miami): Seeks a clinical systems analyst

2. Carolina East Health System (New Bern, N.C.): Seeks a revenue cycle systems analyst

3. Reid Health (Richmond, Ind.): Seeks a systems analyst

4. Munson Healthcare (Traverse City, Mich.): Seeks a systems analyst

Epic

1. NYC Health + Hospitals (New York City): Seeks a clinical business analyst

2. Lakeland (Fla.) Regional Health: Seeks a systems analyst

3. Northwestern Medicine (Chicago): Seeks a revenue cycle analyst

4. Hospital Sisters Health System (Springfield, Ill.): Seeks a security analyst

Meditech

1. Citizens Medical Center (Victoria, Texas): Seeks a clinical systems analyst

2. Craig Hospital (Englewood, Colo.): Seeks an application analyst

3. Prime Healthcare (Montclair, Calif.): Seeks a clinical systems analyst

4. Wilson Health (Sidney, Ohio): Seeks a clinical applications analyst

