13 health systems completing EHR implementations

Here are 13 hospitals and health systems that have completed new EHR implementations in 2024:
- Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System completed its transition to an Epic EHR. The 24-month switch required an approximate $500 million investment, including $330 million in capital expenses and $170 million in operating costs.
- Albany (N.Y.) Med health System unified its enterprise under the Epic EHR on Nov. 2.
- Lake Charles (La.) Memorial Health System went live with a new Epic EHR system on Oct. 1. Epic represents a $40 million investment over the next five years for the health system.
- Meridian, Miss.-based Baptist Anderson Regional Medical Center completed the installation of its new Epic EHR system in August.
- In June, Moscow, Idaho-based Gritman Medical Center installed an Epic EHR system.
- In May, South Charleston, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals went live with an Epic EHR system.
- In April, Morris (Ill.) Hospital & Healthcare Centers moved from four disparate EHR systems to a Meditech Expanse EHR system.
- In March, Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center went live with an Epic EHR system.
- Georgetown, S.C.-based Tidelands Health completed its $40 million transition to an Epic EHR system in March.
- On March 3, CommonSpirit Health transitioned 45 outpatient departments across five hospital markets in Utah to an Epic EHR system.
- Irving, Texas-based Christus Health installed an Epic EHR system at six hospitals.
- In February, Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth completed its switch to an Epic EHR.
- Vanderbilt Home Care, the home care division of Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center, successfully transitioned to Epic for its electronic health records in January.