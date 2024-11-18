13 health systems completing EHR implementations

Here are 13 hospitals and health systems that have completed new EHR implementations in 2024:

  1. Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System completed its transition to an Epic EHR. The 24-month switch required an approximate $500 million investment, including $330 million in capital expenses and $170 million in operating costs.

  2. Albany (N.Y.) Med health System unified its enterprise under the Epic EHR on Nov. 2.

  3. Lake Charles (La.) Memorial Health System went live with a new Epic EHR system on Oct. 1. Epic represents a $40 million investment over the next five years for the health system.

  4. Meridian, Miss.-based Baptist Anderson Regional Medical Center completed the installation of its new Epic EHR system in August.

  5. In June, Moscow, Idaho-based Gritman Medical Center installed an Epic EHR system.

  6. In May, South Charleston, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals went live with an Epic EHR system.

  7. In April, Morris (Ill.) Hospital & Healthcare Centers moved from four disparate EHR systems to a Meditech Expanse EHR system.

  8. In March, Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center went live with an Epic EHR system.

  9. Georgetown, S.C.-based Tidelands Health completed its $40 million transition to an Epic EHR system in March.

  10. On March 3, CommonSpirit Health transitioned 45 outpatient departments across five hospital markets in Utah to an Epic EHR system.

  11. Irving, Texas-based Christus Health installed an Epic EHR system at six hospitals.
      
  12. In February, Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth completed its switch to an Epic EHR.

  13. Vanderbilt Home Care, the home care division of Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center, successfully transitioned to Epic for its electronic health records in January.

