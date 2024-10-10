Oklahoma City hospital opts for Meditech EHR

An Oklahoma City hospital has selected Meditech Expanse for its EHR.

Bethany Children's Health Center, a 160-bed hospital providing pediatric rehabilitation and 24-7 complex care, went live with the new system Oct. 1. The cloud-based platform offers such features as a patient portal, virtual visits and remote patient monitoring.

"Now that Meditech Expanse has been implemented, we have a single, integrated, enterprisewide solution that will dramatically improve our care delivery to all patients," Bethany Chief Medical Officer Michael Johnson, MD, said in an Oct. 8 statement. "By offering a technically sophisticated, customizable, and user-friendly solution, our staff can devote more time to doing what we're called to do — maximizing the potential of every child."

To select a new EHR, the hospital designed 237 requirements the platform would need to meet and created a "model" of its most complex patient to test the system, Dr. Johnson stated. Meditech Expanse was the winner.