10 Epic updates in May

From releasing its AI validation suite to detailing plans to launch a new personalized care data tool this summer, here are 10 updates on Epic's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's in May:

Epic Systems released its new AI Trust and Assurance Suite on May 21. The software is designed to help healthcare organizations test and monitor artificial intelligence models.



Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System launched the Epic EHR system with its first wave of users.



SynKloud Technologies, which filed a lawsuit against Epic Systems in January over patent infringement, agreed to end its legal dispute with the EHR vendor.

Epic hosted its Expert Group Meetings from April 29 to May 9 in Verona, Wis. Here are four highlights from the event.



According to a KLAS Research report, Epic was the only EHR vendor to experience a net market share increase in 2023.



Epic founder and CEO Judy Faulkner wrote a blog post detailing how the EHR vendor names its programs. According to Ms. Faulkner, Epic makes sure its product names have a "feeling" and require some thought for people to deduce the meaning.



Phil Lindermann, vice president of data and analytics informatics for Epic, said the company plans to launch a new personalized care data tool this summer.



Cleveland-based University Hospitals' reported that the purchase of a new Epic EHR contributed to its operating losses in 2022 and 2023. Despite this, University Hospitals said the EHR investment is showing promising returns.



South Charleston, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals went live with an Epic EHR system May 1.



Epic reported that it whittled its noncompete list to a "few dozen" health IT companies after leadership realized how large the index had grown.