10 Epic updates in May

From releasing its AI validation suite to detailing plans to launch a new personalized care data tool this summer, here are 10 updates on Epic's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's in May:

  1. Epic Systems released its new AI Trust and Assurance Suite on May 21. The software is designed to help healthcare organizations test and monitor artificial intelligence models.

  2. Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System launched the Epic EHR system with its first wave of users.

  3. SynKloud Technologies, which filed a lawsuit against Epic Systems in January over patent infringement, agreed to end its legal dispute with the EHR vendor.
     
  4. Epic hosted its Expert Group Meetings from April 29 to May 9 in Verona, Wis. Here are four highlights from the event.

  5. According to a KLAS Research report, Epic was the only EHR vendor to experience a net market share increase in 2023.

  6. Epic founder and CEO Judy Faulkner wrote a blog post detailing how the EHR vendor names its programs. According to Ms. Faulkner, Epic makes sure its product names have a "feeling" and require some thought for people to deduce the meaning.

  7. Phil Lindermann, vice president of data and analytics informatics for Epic, said the company plans to launch a new personalized care data tool this summer.

  8. Cleveland-based University Hospitals' reported that the purchase of a new Epic EHR  contributed to its operating losses in 2022 and 2023. Despite this, University Hospitals said the EHR investment is showing promising returns.

  9. South Charleston, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals went live with an Epic EHR system May 1.

  10. Epic reported that it whittled its noncompete list to a "few dozen" health IT companies after leadership realized how large the index had grown. 

