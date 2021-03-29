How 4 hospitals are spending innovation investment dollars

Here are four investments health systems recently made in innovation-focused startups, internal projects and venture funds.

St. Louis-based Ascension's venture arm invested in Strive Health, a health tech company providing kidney care, during a $140 million series B financing round.



Providence's digital health spinout DexCare recently closed a $20 million investment round backed by the Renton, Wash.-based health system's innovation arm and Kaiser Permanente Ventures.



Miami-based Baptist Health South Florida launched a new healthcare technology innovation fellowship to foster development of new products and interventions in healthcare. It will match a $1 million grant from the Knight Foundation to fund the fellowship, which applications open for June 1.



Ascension Ventures, the healthcare venture arm of St. Louis-based Ascension, closed a $285 million strategic venture capital fund, bringing the firm's total assets to more than $1 billion. The new fund is backed by 13 health system partners and is Ascension Ventures' fifth venture capital fund.

