8 recent big tech partnerships in healthcare: Apple, Amazon, Google & more

Here are eight recent partnerships between healthcare organizations and big tech companies including Amazon, Apple and Google.

1. Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh developed a new machine learning tool to be used in clinical forecasting, which Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure funded.

2. Intermountain Healthcare, Ascension and Amazon Care became founding members of a new healthcare coalition aimed at expanding home-based clinical care.

3. Google and St. Louis-based Ascension continued their 2018 collaboration by rolling out a tool to help clinicians better organize and search for patient information.

4. Apple updated Apple Maps March 16 with a vaccine availability and locator tool developed by the CDC and Boston Children's Hospital.

5. Highmark Health, the parent company of Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network, expanded its tech partnership with Google Cloud through a new six-year collaboration with the tech giant's sister company Verily.

6. Apple partnered with the University of Michigan School of Public Health to test hearing health and noise exposure using Apple's Noise app, which measures noise levels and alerts users when a noise may be dangerous to their hearing.

7. Apple and Harvard University teamed up to conduct a large-scale study on menstruation symptoms with the goal of advancing science around and destigmatizing menstruation.

8. In April, Microsoft will release the first update for its Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, which will include new features for remote patient-monitoring and the Microsoft Teams and Epic EHR integration, according to a Feb. 24 company blog post.

