7 recent health IT, innovation partnerships

Here are seven recent health IT vendor contracts and go-lives accelerating digital transformation efforts at healthcare organizations.

1. Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital will pilot AstraZeneca's new disease management platform to study how digital tools can improve patient engagement and care team coordination.

2. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health is expanding a program to equip COVID-19 patients' rooms with Amazon Echo Show devices, which feature two-way video calling capabilities that let clinicians check on patients via video.

3. Telehealth capabilities are limited since they do not have in-office features such as tools to measure vital signs. A team of researchers from the University of Washington in Seattle and Microsoft have developed a tool to change that.

4. Indianapolis-based insurer Anthem inked a new partnership with Canvas, an EHR and practice management platform.

5. UPMC and Advocate Aurora Health are the two latest health systems to join Moving Health Home, a new healthcare coalition founded by Amazon Care, Intermountain and Ascension.

6. Cleveland Clinic and IBM have formed a 10-year partnership to create a joint accelerator center to advance healthcare discoveries using artificial intelligence and cloud computing technologies.

7. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare plans to bolster its telehealth and digital care services by purchasing Classic Air Medical, an air medical transport company serving patients in eight states.

