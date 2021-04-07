Mass General inks digital health collab with AstraZeneca: 4 things to know

Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital will pilot AstraZeneca's new disease management platform to study how digital tools can improve patient engagement and care team coordination, according to an April 6 news release.

Four things to know:

1. The new partnership is focused on developing and validating patient-centric digital health tools that help manage care for chronic illnesses outside of the traditional clinical setting.

2. MGH's Center for Innovation in Digital Healthcare is leading the collaboration and will use AstraZeneca's new Amaze disease management platform in studies for heart failure and asthma management.

3. The Amaze platform includes a patient app, clinician dashboard and remote monitoring capabilities. The platform can identify at-risk patients and deliver insights to the clinical care team at the point of care.

4. After finishing the heart failure and asthma studies, Mass General and AstraZeneca plan to expand the use of Amaze across multiple chronic disease areas.

More articles on digital transformation:

Fauci: US won't mandate vaccine passports

Digital health raises $6.7B in Q1: 25 startups that raised over $100M

Allegheny Health Network advances health tech accelerator: 4 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.