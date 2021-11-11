Hospital rebrands: 6 recent name changes

Listen
Here are six hospitals that have announced name changes or other rebranding efforts since Nov. 1.
- Memphis, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's new 625,000-square-foot research facility was named the Inspiration4 Advanced Research Center after Inspiration4, the first all-civilian space mission to circle Earth.
- Methodist Healthcare renamed Jourdanton, Texas-based Methodist Hospital South to Methodist Hospital Atascosa, reflecting the South Texas communities the hospital serves.
- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia received a large donation from Stanley Middleman and his family, leading the hospital to name its second inpatient hospital the Middleman Family Pavilion.
- Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital received an $8.5 million donation from Michelle and Michael Hagerty and renamed its graduate medical center the Michelle and Michael Hagerty Center for Graduate Medical Education.
- South Shore University Hospital in Bayshore, N.Y., part of the Northwell Health network, renamed its 20-acre campus the Entenmann Family Campus at South Shore University Hospital.
- MedStar Georgetown University Hospital received a $50 million gift from entrepreneur and venture capital investor Grant Verstandig, and it will name its new medical-surgical pavilion after him.