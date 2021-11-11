Hospital rebrands: 6 recent name changes

Here are six hospitals that have announced name changes or other rebranding efforts since Nov. 1.

Memphis, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's new 625,000-square-foot research facility was named the Inspiration4 Advanced Research Center after Inspiration4, the first all-civilian space mission to circle Earth.



Methodist Healthcare renamed Jourdanton, Texas-based Methodist Hospital South to Methodist Hospital Atascosa, reflecting the South Texas communities the hospital serves.



Children's Hospital of Philadelphia received a large donation from Stanley Middleman and his family, leading the hospital to name its second inpatient hospital the Middleman Family Pavilion.



Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital received an $8.5 million donation from Michelle and Michael Hagerty and renamed its graduate medical center the Michelle and Michael Hagerty Center for Graduate Medical Education.



South Shore University Hospital in Bayshore, N.Y., part of the Northwell Health network, renamed its 20-acre campus the Entenmann Family Campus at South Shore University Hospital.



MedStar Georgetown University Hospital received a $50 million gift from entrepreneur and venture capital investor Grant Verstandig, and it will name its new medical-surgical pavilion after him.