15 health systems partnering with Amazon, Apple, Microsoft

Health systems continue to partner with Big Tech to expand primary and virtual care and offer artificial intelligence-powered clinical documentation.

Here are eight collaborations Becker's reported on in the past month:

1. Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health migrated its Epic EHR to the Microsoft cloud to allow the 12-hospital system to handle bigger data loads, deploy more artificial intelligence, and better comply with regulatory requirements, Becker's reported Nov. 19.

2. After adding Cleveland Clinic, Amazon One Medical now has 19 health system partners, Becker's reported Nov. 6.

3. Renton, Wash.-based Providence continues a strong partnership with Microsoft and Open AI, incoming CEO Erik Wexler told Becker's for a Nov. 20 story.

4. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health joined a collaboration with Microsoft, Epic and other health systems to enhance nursing workflows using ambient listening technology, Becker's reported Nov. 4.

5. Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care is collaborating with Microsoft and Epic to develop an AI tool for ambient listening in clinical settings to streamline nursing documentation, Becker's reported Nov. 1.

6. UC San Diego Health is the "first hospital in the world to test spatial computing apps on Apple Vision Pro in clinical trials for patient surgery in the operating room," Apple CFO Luca Maestri said in an Oct. 31 earnings call.

7. More than 500 healthcare organizations are using the DAX Copilot from Microsoft's Nuance, including Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Medical Group, Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White, Towson, Md.-based Greater Baltimore Medical Center, Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health and Bellevue, Wash.-based Overlake Medical Center, Microsoft chair and CEO Satya Nadella said in an Oct. 30 earnings call.

8. Amazon Web Services picked the first recipients of children's health innovation grants totaling $10 million on Oct. 30, including Kansas City, Mo.-based Children's Mercy Hospital, New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, San Diego-based Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine, and Houston-based Texas Children's Hospital.