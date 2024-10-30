4 hospitals win $10M Amazon innovation award

Amazon Web Services picked the first recipients of children's health innovation grants totaling $10 million.

Here are four things to know:

1. Amazon Web Services said in June it would award $10 million as part of the inaugural AWS IMAGINE Grant: Children's Health Innovation Award.

2. The tech giant selected nine winners from across the globe Oct. 30, with U.S. health system awardees Kansas City, Mo.-based Children's Mercy Hospital, New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, San Diego-based Rady Children's Hospital and Institute for Genomic Medicine, and Houston-based Texas Children's Hospital.

3. Rady's Children's is creating a genomics large language model to boost the treatment of rare pediatric diseases.

4. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center is building machine learning and generative AI applications to advance precision cancer care for children.