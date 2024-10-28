Which health systems are partnering with Amazon, Google, Microsoft

Health systems continue to partner with Big Tech on artificial intelligence and clinical documentation initiatives.

Here are 12 collaborations Becker's reported on in the past month:

1. Cleveland Clinic is collaborating with Amazon's One Medical to expand access to primary care and learn from the disruptor's digital strategy, a health system leader told Becker's for an Oct. 23 story.

2. Cleveland Clinic said Oct. 23 it is addressing challenges in its YouTube content creation process with AI tools.

3. Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine is among the health systems using AI developed by Microsoft and Nvidia, the tech giants said Oct. 21.

4. The Coalition for Health AI, which includes Microsoft and health systems such as Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, unveiled initiatives aimed at creating safer and more equitable AI applications in healthcare Oct. 18.

5. Becker's and UC San Diego named Boston Children's Hospital, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Columbus, Ohio-based Nationwide Children's Hospital AI-leading children's hospitals in October after they received funding from Amazon and Google.

6. Google Cloud said Oct. 17 its generative AI healthcare partnerships are yielding results, citing work with Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health, Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, and Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health.

7. Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System has been an early adopter of a new tool from Microsoft and Epic that aims to streamline nursing documentation, Duke Chief Nursing Information Officer Kay Lytle, DNP, RN, told Becker's for an Oct. 16 story.

8. Minneapolis-based M Health Fairview completed a pilot program for a newly developed immersive virtual reality capability in its nurse residency program using Meta Oculus Quest 2 headsets, the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses said Oct. 15.

9. Microsoft said Oct. 10 it is working with Epic and health systems such as Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health, Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Healthcare and Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health to develop an AI solution that uses ambient technology to streamline nursing documentation.

10. Amazon's One Medical is expanding its collaboration with Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health, Dallas Business Journal reported Oct. 2

11. Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Seattle-based Fred Hutch Cancer Center, New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center and Whiting School of Engineering at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore formed the Cancer AI Alliance on Oct. 2 funded by Amazon Web Services, Microsoft and Nvidia.

12. A year after its release, the DAX Copilot from Microsoft subsidiary Nuance has become one of the most popular generative AI-powered clinical documentation tools for health systems, the tech giant said Sept. 26, citing partnerships with Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health, Indianapolis-based Community Health Network and Camden, N.J.-based Cooper University Health Care.