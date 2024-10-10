Microsoft deepens healthcare AI reach: 4 notes

Microsoft is introducing a series of new AI-driven tools.
Four things to know:
- Microsoft is rolling out a new set of healthcare AI models in Azure AI Studio. These models, developed in collaboration with Renton, Wash.-based Providence and Paige.ai, are designed to process a variety of medical data, including imaging, genomics and clinical records. This multimodal approach, according to an Oct. 10 news release, allows healthcare organizations to deploy tailored AI tools without needing extensive computational resources to build models from scratch.
- The tech giant is making its Microsoft Fabric platform generally available. With this platform, healthcare organizations can use a single AI-powered platform to simplify how they access, manage and use their data.
Additionally, Microsoft is launching the public preview of its healthcare agent service within its Copilot Studio, allowing healthcare organizations to create AI-powered copilot agents for tasks such as appointment scheduling, clinical trial matching, patient triaging and more. Cleveland Clinic was one of the early adopters of this, according to Microsoft.
- Microsoft, Epic and health systems are working to develop an AI solution that uses ambient technology to streamline nursing documentation. The new tool will leverage ambient technology to create flowsheets for review, allowing nurses to minimize paperwork and dedicate more time to patient care.