A Minnesota hospital tested VR in its nurse residency program. Here's how it went

Minneapolis-based M Health Fairview completed a pilot program for a newly developed immersive virtual reality capability in its nurse residency program.

Here are four things to know:

1. The program was a collaboration between the Minneapolis-based University of Minnesota School of Nursing and Oxford Medical Simulation, according to an Oct. 15 American Association of Critical-Care Nurses news release. It was created as a way to close the gap between theoretical knowledge and clinical practice. The program supplemented onboarding for 27 registered nurses hired between August and October 2023 in multiple departments.

2. IVR uses Meta Oculus Quest 2 devices and two simulations from OMS. The simulations include framework from the Creighton Competency Evaluation Instrument and the American Association of Colleges of Nurses Essentials.

"A smooth transition to clinical practice for new nurses is key for both patient safety and staff retention, and immersive virtual reality can provide a safe space for new nurses to refine their skills," study co-author Cynthia Sherraden Bradley, PhD, RN, assistant professor and director of simulation at the nursing school, said in the release. "In addition, the AI-driven system has the potential to help nurse educators assess nursing competencies and provide objective feedback to new nurses."

3. IVR sessions included an orientation to the equipment and controls, followed by a scenario focused on caring for a patient admitted to the adult medical-surgical inpatient unit with pyelonephritis. Upon completion, participants then worked through a second scenario of a now-stable patient from the initial scenario and added a second patient who was admitted with high blood glucose levels. After each session, participants divided into two groups and engaged in a guided reflection debrief led by instructors.

4. The simulation provided analytics that assessed the individual's actions and decisions and helped instructors assess nurse competencies. The study was published in AACN Advanced Critical Care.