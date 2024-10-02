4 cancer centers launch AI alliance

Four cancer centers have created the Cancer AI Alliance.

The participating centers include Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Seattle-based Fred Hutch Cancer Center, New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center and Whiting School of Engineering at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore.

Spearheaded by Fred Hutch Cancer Center, the alliance was funded by AWS, Deloitte, Microsoft and NVIDIA, according to an Oct. 2 news release. It will leverage combined data from the participating cancer centers to identify opportunities for cancer care and research.

Additionally, the alliance will provide its members with computing infrastructure, enabling them to process high volumes of cancer data generated during routine cancer care.

According to the news release, the Cancer AI Alliance will be fully operational in 2024 and aims to produce its first insights by 2025.