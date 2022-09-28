13 recent digital health investments

Despite a turbulent market for digital health companies, investors continue to pour money into promising health tech ideas.

Here are 13 such investments reported by Becker's since Aug. 31:

1. Mass General Brigham Ventures, Alphabet-backed GV and General Catalyst were all part of a $32 million seed funding round Sept. 27 for Rippl, a tech-driven mental healthcare company focused on older adults.

2. Artificial intelligence lung cancer diagnosis company Optellum closed on a $14 million series A funding round Sept. 27.

3. Scratch Financial, a "care now, pay later" platform for healthcare providers, raised $35 million in series C funding Sept. 20.

4. Zócalo Health, a Latino-focused telehealth company founded by two Amazon veterans, received $5 million in seed funding Sept. 19 to launch its virtual primary care services.

5. UPMC Enterprises, CVS Health Ventures, General Catalyst and Samsung Next joined a $65 million funding round Sept. 13 for healthcare startup platform Redesign Health.

6. Soda Health, a tech startup aimed at matching people with personalized Medicare Advantage and Medicaid supplemental benefits, raised $25 million in series A funding Sept. 13.

7. Precision health and nutrition company Rootine landed $10 million in series A funding Sept. 13.

8. Mental health payment processing firm Trek Health secured $2.7 million in seed funding Sept. 9.

9. CertifyOS, a startup that offers digital credentialing and licensing services to healthcare providers and payers, raised $14.5 million in a Sept. 7 series A investment round led by General Catalyst.

10. Digital health and physician connection platform Docquity received $44 million in series C financing Sept. 6.

11. Patient engagement platform Upfront got $10.5 million in series C funding Sept. 6.

12. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic was among the investors in a $7.3 million seed funding round for Olive Diagnostics, a company that makes an AI-powered urinalysis device, VentureBeat reported Sept. 1.

13. AI-driven medical billing startup AESOP Technology raised $2.95 million in a series pre-A funding round Aug. 31.