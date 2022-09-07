Medical licensing and credentialing platform CertifyOS raises $14.5M led by General Catalyst

CertifyOS, a startup that offers digital credentialing and licensing services to healthcare providers and payers, has raised $14.5 million in a series A investment round led by General Catalyst.

"This funding reinforces market conviction around the importance of integrating provider data silos to make information accessible, transparent and actionable," CertifyOS CEO Anshul Rathi said in a Sept. 7 company news release.

CertifyOS said it has dozens of customers across the United States, including primary care company VillageMD and telehealth firm Thirty Madison, and that its application programming interface-driven platform can save on time and administrative costs. The startup was founded by former employees of insurer Oscar Health.

"The need to modernize medical licensing and credentialing is well understood — the challenge has been building a truly automated solution that reduces administrative burden on operational teams while being compliant," stated Chris Bischoff, managing director at General Catalyst. "In CertifyOS, we see an API-first fully automated solution with the potential to deliver a truly frictionless experience for payers, digital health companies and providers."