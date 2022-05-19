VillageMD buys Texas primary care group

VillageMD has acquired a primary care practice in the San Antonio area, expanding its reach in South-Central Texas.

The Chicago-based primary care company bought Bandera Family Medical Group, which has three clinics in San Antonio and Helotes, Texas. Its eight primary care providers and staff will join VillageMD, which offers same-day, at-home and virtual appointments and its DocOS digital health system to identify gaps in care.



"They have a strong connection to the San Antonio and Helotes communities and they align with our vision to transform the way primary care is delivered," Paul Martino, co-founder and chief growth officer of VillageMD, said in a May 19 news release.