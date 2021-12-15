Walgreens, VillageMD to open 9 primary care clinics in San Antonio

Walgreens and VillageMD said Dec. 15 they will open nine Village Medical at Walgreens locations in the San Antonio area over the next year.

At the clinics, Walgreens pharmacists and VillageMD primary care physicians will be equipped to care for patients with chronic conditions such as diabetes, asthma and high blood pressure, according to a news release. The new locations are part of Walgreens' and VillageMD's plan to open at least 600 sites in more than 30 U.S. markets by 2025 and 1,000 sites by 2027.

The announcement represents Walgreens' and VillageMD's expansion into a fifth Texas market, as the companies have already opened clinics in Houston, El Paso, Austin and Dallas.

The companies said the nine clinics will create more than 850 full-time jobs in the San Antonio area.