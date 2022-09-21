'Care now, pay later' platform Scratch Financial lands $35M

Scratch Financial, a "care now, pay later" platform for healthcare providers, has raised $35 million in a series C funding round.

Founded in 2016 for veterinary patient financing, Scratch has since expanded to dental, optical and chiropractic care services. The company says more than 10,000 practices use its tools, and it is on track to process nearly $1 billion in payments by the end of the year.

"Financial inclusion has always been a goal for our company — helping connect more people with transparent and personalized financing options to get the care they need for themselves or their loved ones," Scratch co-founder and CEO John Keatley said in a Sept. 20 company news release.

The funding round was led by Norwest Venture Partners. "Scratch is well-positioned to lead the market by simplifying the patient experience and streamlining veterinary and medical practice needs through a platform that combines payments, care financing and intuitive [software-as-a-service] tools," stated Ryan McDonald, principal at Norwest.