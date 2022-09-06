Mayo Clinic among investors in $7.3M round for urinalysis company

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is among the investors in a $7.3 million seed funding round for Olive Diagnostics, a company that makes an artificial intelligence-powered device that can be placed on toilets to analyze urine for conditions like kidney stones and heart failure, VentureBeat reported recently.

The Israel-based company's Olive KG device uses an optical sensor to measure factors like red blood cell counts, pH levels, color and frequency of urination in real time, sending the data to the cloud and treating physician, according to the Sept. 1 story.

"Olive KG is already installed at several assisted living facilities in Holland, and we believe that our device will transform medical care to one of noninvasive prevention, aiding patients and healthcare providers to detect diseases earlier, even before symptoms appear," Olive Diagnostics CEO Guy Goldman said in a statement to VentureBeat.

Other funders for the recent $1.5 million in additional seed funding include Israeli HMO Maccabi Healthcare Services and Amgen Ventures, the news outlet reported.