HHS, GAO looking into CDC's COVID-19 data collection

HHS' inspector general has been interviewing CDC officials about how the agency can collect more complete COVID-19 data, Politico reported March 9.

Sources told Politico HHS is hoping to improve the CDC's data collection shortcomings, such as the lack of data on how the pandemic has affected various demographic groups and discrepancies between federal, state and local data. Such improvements could affect federal resource allocations and the way government-sponsored COVID-19 action plans are designed.

The Government Accountability Office is also investigating the CDC's data collection practices, according to Politico.

