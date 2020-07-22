5 key considerations Mass General Brigham took when developing its racial disparity-focused COVID-19 dashboard

Boston-based nonprofit health system Mass General Brigham has developed a visualized data dashboard to better understand the racial disparities surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Harvard Business Review.

Here are five key strategies Mass General Brigham employed when creating the dashboard:

The research team focused on a few actionable measures, including ventilator and intensive care unit bed availability, inpatient and ICU census, deaths, and discharges.



The dashboard's data filters take an intersectional approach, meaning they take into consideration patients' geographic location, gender and socioeconomic status, not just their race.



The dashboard utilized existing quality and safety infrastructures to better identify which inequities need to be addressed.



The researchers made sure to tailor data to the audience to which it was being delivered. They presented emergency preparedness and response task force leaders with less data to ensure quick decision-making and delivered more specific data to an equity-focused COVID-19 committee.



The research team made sure to examine healthcare employee COVID-19 data comprehensively after recognizing that workers involved in environmental services, food services, materials management, transport and patient care were tested for COVID-19 at a much lower rate than physicians and nurses.

