Miami-Dade changes its COVID-19 positivity rate calculation: 4 details

Miami-Dade County in Florida is updating its calculation for COVID-19 positivity rate to remove duplication, and the new rate is lower than what has been previously reported, according to NBC 6 South Florida.



Four things to know:



1. The Miami-Dade COVID-19 test positivity rate has been higher than the state-reported average for months, and public officials have been investigating the discrepancy. They found that the county's calculation included information about retests, while the state only reflected new tests.



2. The initial county data only took into account the number of positive tests without considering when the tests were taken or results received.



3. Miami-Dade County now reports four positivity rates each day, and its dashboard explains how each number is calculated. The dashboard reports the daily positive COVID-19 rate, 14-day average, cumulative positive rate and the Jackson Health System positive rate.



4. The COVID-19 positivity rate for new cases is lower with the new calculation than the old calculation, according to the report.



