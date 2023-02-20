Health systems affected by a data breach in the last 30 days

From third-party data breaches to a Russian-backed ransomware group taking down health system websites, here are the health systems that have been affected by a cybersecurity incident since Jan. 31:

Memphsis, Tenn.-based Regional One Health notified its patients that some of their confidential information may have been compromised in a data breach that affected its revenue cycle management vendor Reventics.





Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems notified patients that some of their confidential information was compromised when its cybersecurity firm Fortra experienced a data breach.





Dover, N.H.-based Garrison Women's Health, a part of Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, notified its patients that some of their confidential information was exposed after an unauthorized party accessed its technology service provider, Global Network Systems.





Springfield, Colo.-based Southeast Colorado Hospital District notified 1,435 patients that some of their protected health information may have been compromised after an unauthorized party accessed one of its employee email accounts.





San Diego-based Sharp HealthCare notified patients that an unauthorized party has stolen files from its system after it took over the health system's website server on Jan. 12.





Hayward, Calif.-based St. Rose Hospital notified 501 patients and employees that some of their protected health information may have been stolen after an unauthorized user accessed its computer systems in November.





An email phishing incident may have compromised the protected health information of about 300,000 members of Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health.





Nashville, Ark.-based Howard Memorial Hospital notified 53,668 patients that some of their protected health information may have been compromised in a December cybersecurity incident after an unauthorized party stole files from its network.





Russian hacking group Killnet claimed responsibility for a cyberattack that disrupted 20 hospital and health system websites across the U.S.





Atlantic General Hospital reported a network outage Jan. 30 due to a ransomware attack.