Health systems affected by a data breach in the last 30 days

From third-party data breaches to a Russian-backed ransomware group taking down health system websites, here are the health systems that have been affected by a cybersecurity incident since Jan. 31:
- Memphsis, Tenn.-based Regional One Health notified its patients that some of their confidential information may have been compromised in a data breach that affected its revenue cycle management vendor Reventics.
- Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems notified patients that some of their confidential information was compromised when its cybersecurity firm Fortra experienced a data breach.
- Dover, N.H.-based Garrison Women's Health, a part of Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, notified its patients that some of their confidential information was exposed after an unauthorized party accessed its technology service provider, Global Network Systems.
- Springfield, Colo.-based Southeast Colorado Hospital District notified 1,435 patients that some of their protected health information may have been compromised after an unauthorized party accessed one of its employee email accounts.
- San Diego-based Sharp HealthCare notified patients that an unauthorized party has stolen files from its system after it took over the health system's website server on Jan. 12.
- Hayward, Calif.-based St. Rose Hospital notified 501 patients and employees that some of their protected health information may have been stolen after an unauthorized user accessed its computer systems in November.
- An email phishing incident may have compromised the protected health information of about 300,000 members of Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health.
- Nashville, Ark.-based Howard Memorial Hospital notified 53,668 patients that some of their protected health information may have been compromised in a December cybersecurity incident after an unauthorized party stole files from its network.
- Russian hacking group Killnet claimed responsibility for a cyberattack that disrupted 20 hospital and health system websites across the U.S.
- Atlantic General Hospital reported a network outage Jan. 30 due to a ransomware attack.