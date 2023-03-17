Patient alleges California hospital worker posted her medical records to Facebook

A woman alleges that a contract employee from Martinez, Calif.-based Contra Costa Regional Medical Center gained access to her medical records and posted them to a Facebook account, The Hill reported March 16.

In February, the patient, who is remaining anonymous, learned that a Facebook page impersonating her had posted her medical records online.

On May 30, Contra Costa Regional Medical Center notified the woman that her private medical information, including test results, had been posted to social media.

Although the employee responsible for the incident was a contract employee, and not employed directly by the health system, the patient argued that Contra Costa Regional Medical Center is still liable.

Contra Costa Regional Medical Center did not respond to The Hill's request for comment.