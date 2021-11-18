Cyberattack continues to affect services 7 days later at Ohio hospital

Listen
Some patient services are still being canceled more than a week after Portsmouth-based Southern Ohio Medical Center discovered it was the victim of a cyberattack, according to a Nov. 17 Facebook post.
Four details:
- The hospital said Nov. 16 that appointments for the sleep lab, pulmonary function tests, speech therapy and outpatient rehabilitation in the Lucasville, Vanceburg, Portsmouth and Wheelersburg locations are among appointments canceled for Nov. 18.
- The hospital has been notifying patients through Facebook posts which appointments would be canceled the following day.
- The hospital began canceling appointments because of continued computer downtime. It said it's working to reschedule appointments as soon as possible but noted on Nov. 15 that its phone lines are extremely busy.
- On the morning of Nov. 11, the hospital discovered hackers had breached its network. The hospital said it is working with law enforcement and cybersecurity firms to investigate the scope of the breach and resolve the situation.