Network outage from cyberattack forces Ohio hospital to cancel some appointments

Portsmouth-based Southern Ohio Medical Center is canceling some appointments because of continued system downtime following a cyberattack, according to Nov. 11 and 12 Facebook posts by the hospital.
Three things to know:
- The hospital said Nov. 11 that outpatient surgeries, cancer services and outpatient physical therapies scheduled for Nov. 12 were among the types of appointments the 248-bed hospital is canceling. The Family Health Centers are open for urgent care services.
- On Nov. 11, the hospital said it was diverting ambulances to other facilities, but it announced Nov. 12 that it no longer was doing so.
- The hospital discovered hackers had breached its networks on the morning of Nov. 11. It is working with law enforcement and cybersecurity firms to investigate the scope of the breach and to resolve the situation.