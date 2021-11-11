Ohio hospital diverting patients after hackers access systems

Listen
Portsmouth-based Southern Ohio Medical Center is diverting ambulances from its 248-bed hospital after it discovered hackers breached its computer networks, according to a Nov. 11 Facebook post by the hospital.
Three details:
- The hospital discovered hackers had breached its networks on the morning of Nov. 11, according to the statement.
- The post said the incident is not affecting care for inpatients, but it is diverting ambulances to other hospitals. The hospital said it is working with law enforcement and cybersecurity firms to investigate the scope of the breach and to resolve the situation quickly.
- The hospital said it will continue to assess the situation and provide updates when they are available.