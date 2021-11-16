EHR downtime still forcing Ohio hospital to cancel appointments 5 days after cyberattack

Listen
A cyberattack on Portsmouth-based Southern Ohio Medical Center is forcing it to continue to cancel appointments five days after the hospital discovered the breach, according to a Nov. 15 Facebook post.
Four details:
- The hospital said Nov. 15 that radiology, sleep lab, outpatient rehabilitation, pulmonary function tests and cardiac testing appointments are canceled for Nov. 16.
- The hospital began canceling appointments because of continued computer downtime. It said it's working to reschedule appointments as soon as possible but noted on Nov. 15 that its phone lines are extremely busy.
- On the morning of Nov. 11, the hospital discovered hackers had breached its network. The hospital said it's working with law enforcement and cybersecurity firms to investigate the scope of the breach and resolve the situation.
- "We ask that our patients and community please remain patient as we work to remedy the situation," the hospital said via Facebook.