Ohio hospital canceling some appointments 4 days after cyberattack

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Portsmouth-based Southern Ohio Medical Center is continuing to cancel some appointments because its computer systems are down following a cyberattack, according to a Nov. 14 Facebook post.
Three things to know:
- The hospital said Nov. 14 that radiology, outpatient rehabilitation and cardiac testing are among the types of appointments the hospital is canceling Nov. 15.
- Patients might encounter challenges rescheduling appointments because the phone lines are busy, the hospital said Nov. 15 in an update to the Facebook post. The hospital said it is working around the clock to return to normal operations.
- The hospital discovered hackers had breached its networks on the morning of Nov. 11. It is working with law enforcement and cybersecurity firms to investigate the scope of the breach and resolve the situation.