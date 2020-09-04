10 healthcare organizations that have teamed up with Lyft, Uber in the past year

Lyft and Uber have over the past year formed partnerships with health systems, payers and health IT companies such as Sutter Health and Cerner.

Here are 10 healthcare partnerships the rideshare companies have formed since September 2019.

Editor's note: The partnerships are listed in the order they were reported as by Becker's Hospital Review.

1. In September 2019, Newark, N.J.-based University Hospital tapped Lyft to provide patients with free transportation for appointments at the Cancer Institute of New Jersey at University Hospital and the internal medicine or pediatric medicine departments at its ambulatory care center in Newark.

2. Cerner and Uber Health partnered in October 2019 to integrate the rideshare company's non-emergency transportation services with Cerner's EHR platforms. Under the partnership, providers can schedule Uber transportation for patients directly from the Cerner EHR to help patients get to their appointments.

3. Florida Blue began offering its more than 1 million ACA exchange plan members transportation to their physician visits through a partnership with Lyft, established in November 2019.

4. Alignment Healthcare, a Medicare Advantage insurance company in Orange, Calif., in December 2019 partnered with Uber Health to provide nonemergency medical transportation options for its plan members.

5. Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health teamed up with Lyft in January to offer its patients and employees customized transportation programs.

6. Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health and LogistiCare Circulation, a tech-enabled manager of non-emergency medical transportation, partnered with Lyft in January to improve patient transportation across the health system's locations in 21 states.

7. In May, Uber Health teamed up with the Covig-19 Plasma Alliance to provide free rides to and from plasma collection centers across the U.S. for individuals who are potentially eligible to donate.

8. Uber partnered with the city of New York in July to provide $750,000 in free meals and rides to city healthcare workers, including nearly 6,000 residents and fellows at NYC Health + Hospitals.

9. In August, CVS Health's Aetna division partnered with Lyft to donate $100,000 in rides to school for families in school districts around the country.

10. Uber Health teamed up with Redwood City, Calif.-based prescription delivery service NimbleRx in August to deliver medications directly to patients' homes.

