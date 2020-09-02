BJC HealthCare adds 40+ therapy locations with Athletico affiliation: 4 details

St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare signed a clinical affiliation agreement with Athletico Physical Therapy to deliver therapy for BJC patients and employees.

Four things to know:

1. BJC identified outpatient rehabilitation services as a need among patients and staff members, so the health system decided to affiliate with Athletico.

2. The affiliation adds more than 40 Athletico locations to BJC's existing therapy network across St. Louis and southern Illinois.

3. The partners also plan to collaborate on new initiatives to bring together physicians and therapists to share clinical protocols, progress notes and patient outcomes.

4. The therapists will focus on risk-adjusted algorithms to improve outcomes and establish comprehensive treatment programs and benchmarks to help reduce recovery time and readmissions.

