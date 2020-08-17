CVS Health, Lyft to offer rides to school during COVID-19 pandemic

CVS Health said Aug. 17 that its Aetna division has partnered with Lyft to donate $100,000 in rides to school for families in school districts around the country.

CVS said the collaboration, which also includes the National School Boards Association, is to help public school students and their families prepare for "whatever the new school year looks like during this extraordinary crisis."

The partnership with CVS Health is an extension of LyftUp, the ride-hailing company's initiative to expand transportation access to people in rural and disadvantaged areas.

The school board association has identified high-risk communities in targeted locations to receive the benefits of the initiative, CVS said.

Transportation-challenged families will receive Lyft codes valued at $20 and $40 that they can use multiple times in a 60-day time frame.

Read the full news release here.

