Hospital employee pay increases, by the numbers

Several hospitals have recently announced investments in employee compensation. Here are six hospital pay increases by the numbers, as reported by Becker's:

1. Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh, Pa.)

The benefits: Allegheny Health is investing in pay increases and benefits, as well as loan and tuition forgiveness for May graduates of the system's West Penn School of Nursing and Citizens School of Nursing.

The numbers: The total investment amount is $92 million, which includes a raise in the minimum base salary rate for bedside registered nurses to $30 an hour.

2. Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.)

The benefits: Atrium Health is investing in Heroic Caregiver Awards for eligible patient-facing employees and minimum wage increases.

The numbers: From a total investment of $115 million, $90 million is going to the Heroic Caregiver Awards and $25 million is going toward minimum wage increases. Atrium Health Greater Charlotte and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist employees will receive a minimum wage increase to $16 an hour in March. Atrium Health Navicent and Atrium Health Floyd will receive their minimum wage increases later this year. This comes after a $245 million compensation investment in 2021.

3. Yakima (Wash.) Valley Memorial



The benefits: Yakima Valley Memorial is investing in employee compensation and bonuses.



The numbers: The $14.8 million investment, which will affect about 3,000 employees, is going toward retention bonuses for registered nurses, respiratory therapists, certified nursing assistants and phlebotomists who work at the bedside. It will also be used for gratitude bonuses for all employees and an increase in the base pay rate for RNs and respiratory therapists.

4. UW Health (Madison, Wis.)

The benefits: UW Health is bumping up its minimum wage, effective in May.

The numbers: The minimum wage will increase from $15 an hour to $17 an hour. It will affect more than 200 job titles, more than 20 percent of the health system's workforce.

5. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

The benefits: Mayo Clinic is giving eligible allied health staff members a raise.

The numbers: The health system announced the minimum 4 percent raise after it came under fire for a 2 percent raise with a 2.75 multiplier announced in January. Workers who make an hourly wage of $21 or less will receive the raise and a stipend for the hours they worked from March 16 to Nov. 22, 2021.

6. Sentara Healthcare (Norfolk, Va.)

The benefits: Sentara is offering $110 million in pay increases and $15 million in benefit enhancements.

The numbers: The total $125 million investment includes a 5 percent market pay increase for eligible employees. Employees may also receive a merit increase of 3 percent to 4 percent in May.