Atrium Health investing $115M in employee compensation

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health is making a $115 million investment in employee compensation in response to the staff's work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The investment includes $90 million for eligible patient-facing employees, who will receive payments in April and September, according to a Feb. 25 Atrium Health memo shared with Becker's.

Another $25 million will go toward increasing the minimum wage. Atrium Health Greater Charlotte and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist will receive a minimum wage increase to $16 an hour in March. Atrium Health Navicent and Atrium Health Floyd will receive their minimum wage increases later this year.

The investment follows a $245 million compensation investment in 2021.