12 hospitals, health systems raising workers' pay

The following hospitals and health systems have announced or shared plans for raising workers' pay since December 2024.

Note: This webpage was last updated on Feb. 14 and will continue to be updated regularly.

February

1. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania workers at UPMC Washington Hospital approved a new labor contract with management. The three-year agreement includes average raises of 12% over the life of the deal, with some workers receiving as much as 19%, according to SEIU.

2. The Guthrie Clinic, a Sayre, Pa.-based health system with 10,000 total employees, is rolling out new benefits in 2025, including a 3% across-the-board wage bump for nearly all caregivers. The increase applies to approximately 9,000 full- and part-time employees, and took effect at the beginning of the calendar year, a spokesperson told Becker's.

3. Hospitalists and palliative care physicians at Portland-based Providence St. Vincent Medical Center approved their tentative agreement. The agreement includes across-the-board wage increases over the next two years, according to the Pacific Northwest Hospital Medicine Association — a local chapter of the American Federation of Teachers and affiliated with the Oregon Nurses Association. The union said it also includes ratification bonuses and guaranteed future pay adjustments.

4. Nurses, physicians and providers in two bargaining units at Providence Women's Clinic in Oregon have voted to ratify their agreements. The contract for RNs includes 4% to 20% raises for most RNs, plus across-the-board raises in the agreement's second year, according to the Oregon Nurses Association. The union said the contract for physicians/providers includes raises of 7.5% to 15% for advanced practice providers.

5. Members of 1199SEIU approved a labor contract with Hudson, N.Y.-based Columbia Memorial Health, a member of the Albany Med Health System. The four-year agreement includes a 22.5% wage increase that is phased over each contract year, as well as a minimum starting hourly wage increase to $18, according to a health system news release shared with Becker's.

December and January

6. Members of the Michigan Nurses Association approved a labor contract with Lansing-based University of Michigan Health-Sparrow. The three-year deal includes wage increases between 20% and 32% for most members over the life of the contract, according to the union.

7. Members of the United Nurses and Health Care Employees of Hawaii, a local chapter of the United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals, approved a new four-year labor contract with Maui Health in Hawaii. The agreement includes a 21% across-the-board pay increase over the life of the contract and a one-time ratification bonus for all union members.

8. Hagerstown, Md.-based Meritus Health implemented the next phase of its planned minimum wage increase. All employees now earn an hourly wage of $18 per hour or more.

9. Members of the California Nurses Association/National Nurses United and hospital board members approved a new four-year labor contract between the union and Salinas Valley Health Medical Center. The contract includes 20% across-the-board pay increases over the life of the deal, according to the union.

10. Atrium Health, part of Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health, increased the minimum hourly wage for its North and South Carolina employees to $18.50 an hour. The change was effective Jan. 12.

11. Nurses at Lower Bucks Hospital in Bristol, Pa., part of Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare, approved a new three-year labor contract. The agreement includes overall wage increases averaging 14% over the life of the deal, according to Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses & Allied Professionals.

12. Members of SEIU 1199 New England approved a new labor contract with Women & Infants Hospital of Rhode Island in Providence. The contract includes 13% wage increases over two and a half years, according to the union.