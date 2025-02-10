Pennsylvania system boosts pay for 9,000 employees

The Guthrie Clinic, a Sayre, Pa.-based health system with 10,000 total employees, is rolling out new benefits in 2025, including a 3% across-the-board wage bump for nearly all caregivers.

The increase applies to approximately 9,000 full- and part-time employees, and took effect at the beginning of the calendar year, a spokesperson told Becker's.

On Feb. 7, Guthrie also announced the following new 2025 benefits:

Increased hourly minimum wage, from $16 to $17

Four weeks of fully paid maternity and/or paternity leave for the birth or adoption of a child

$20,000 lifetime maximum benefit for infertility coverage

A diabetes care incentive program to reward employees with Type 1 or 2 diabetes who receive appropriate diabetes care

A new floating holiday

"I have the privilege of getting to know a lot about the caregivers who make up our team," Cori Belles, Guthrie's chief caregiver officer, said in a news release. "In the world of human resources, we are very familiar with building relationships with our team members — not just on a professional level. They tell us about their personal needs. It's then up to us, at an organizational level, to lift some of those burdens."