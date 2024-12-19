Atrium Health boosts minimum hourly wage

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health has shared plans to increase the minimum hourly wage for its North and South Carolina employees to $18.50 an hour, effective Jan. 12.

Atrium Health is part of Charlotte-based Advocate Health.

The increase is part of a $764 million investment in all Advocate Health compensation programs, up over 35% from the last year, according to a Dec. 19 news release.

Atrium Health employees will now earn at least $11.25 an hour more than the $7.25 per hour federal minimum wage. Atrium Health has increased its minimum wage each year since 2012.

The health system also plans to continue investing in employee career growth by offering incentive plan compensation, premium payments for on-call and shift employees, market-competitive pay and annual merit increases, the release said.









