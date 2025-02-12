UPMC hospital workers approve labor deal

SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania workers at UPMC Washington Hospital have approved a new labor contract with management, according to union and hospital statements shared with Becker's Feb. 12.

The three-year agreement includes average raises of 12% over the life of the deal, with some workers receiving as much as 19%, according to SEIU.

UPMC Washington said it also includes greater access to the hospital's retirement programs and many components of the hospital's Total Rewards employee benefits.

Melissa Duran, chapter president of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania at Washington Hospital, said in a statement that the new agreement "will help us support ourselves and our families with the increased cost of living. This proves that when healthcare workers unite together and take action — even at a small community hospital — we can create concrete positive change."

According to the Observer-Reporter, SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania members at Washington Hospital include surgical technicians, care partners, physical therapy assistants, dietary aides, housekeepers, carpenters, licensed maintenance workers, master plumbers, and others.

Ms. Duran said the union is "focused and determined to make sure UPMC keeps their promises and follows through on their commitments to invest 'a minimum of $300 million' in our hospital."

UPMC Washington said the new contract "reflects the commitment of both parties to collaborate for the best interests of employees. UPMC Washington supports its workforce through competitive wages and outstanding benefits. Union members can now enjoy many of these opportunities available to non-union UPMC Washington employees."