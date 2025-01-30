New York hospital workers reach 4-year deal with 22% raises

More than 750 1199SEIU union members at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Hudson, N.Y., would receive 22.25% wage increases under a four-year agreement.

The tentative agreement between union members and Columbia Memorial, part of Albany (N.Y.) Med Health System, was reached Jan. 28 after a year of bargaining, according to a union news release shared with Becker's.

Along with wage increases, the agreement includes a new minimum wage of $18 per hour for union workers and increased vacation time, according to a health system statement shared with Becker's.

"We are thrilled that the union listened to our colleagues and we were able to reach an agreement," according to the health system statement. "For more than a year, CMH has been advocating to advance a contract that respects our team's expertise and our mission to the people we serve."

Wage increases for union members include:

Year 1: 7% (retroactive to Jan. 1, 2024)





Year 2: 5% (retroactive to Jan. 1, 2025)





Year 3: 5.25% (effective Jan. 1, 2026)





Year 4: 5% (effective Jan. 1, 2027)

"1199SEIU members came together for huge demonstrations, vigils, town halls and rallies in Hudson — and, finally, CMH workers will have more money in their pockets with historic wage increases," Greg Speller, executive vice president for the Hudson Valley and Capital region of 1199SEIU, said in the union release. "At the same time, we have very serious concerns about how far CMH remains behind their competitors in terms of wages and benefits."

Union members are set to vote on the contract the week of Feb. 3, according to the organization's release.