UMH-Sparrow workers ratify 3-year contract: 5 notes

Members of the Michigan Nurses Association have ratified a three-year contract with Lansing-based University of Michigan Health-Sparrow.

Five notes:

1. The contract includes wage increases between 20% and 32% for most members over the agreement's term, which runs through Oct. 30, 2027, according to a Jan. 23 news release from the Professional Employee Council of Sparrow Hospital-Michigan Nurses Association.

2. It covers more than 2,000 employees, including nurses, pharmacists, lab technicians and social workers, according to a Jan. 24 hospital news release.

"This contract reinforces our status as the employer of choice in Mid-Michigan, with competitive wage increases, excellent benefits and health and safety protections," Margaret Dimond, PhD, University of Michigan Health regional president, said in the hospital release.

3. Highlights of the contract, according to the MNA, include:

Higher differentials, including for night shift, evening shift and weekend work





Enhanced benefits for employees injured due to workplace violence

"This is one of the best contracts anyone can remember at our hospital," Leah Rasch, RN, co-chair of the union bargaining team, said in the union release. "A great agreement for our members is a win for all of us, because it will help make sure Sparrow can attract and keep enough nurses and healthcare workers to take excellent care of our community."

4. Negotiations began in August, with a tentative agreement reached Jan. 14. The previous contract expired Oct. 30.

5. Michigan Medicine, the academic medical center of Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan, also recently reached a labor agreement with United Physician Assistants of Michigan Medicine.