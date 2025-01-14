UMH-Sparrow workers reach deal, cancel strike: 3 updates

Members of the Michigan Nurses Association have reached a tentative agreement with Lansing-based University of Michigan Health-Sparrow, canceling a five-day strike that had been set to begin Jan. 20.

Here are three key updates:

1. The three-year contract affects more than 2,000 healthcare workers represented by the union, including nurses, pharmacists and social workers, according to a Jan. 14 health system statement shared with Becker's.

2. The union's bargaining team and UMH-Sparrow had been in negotiations since August, with the previous contract expiring Oct. 30, according to a Jan. 14 Professional Employee Council of Sparrow Hospital-Michigan Nurses Association news release shared with Becker's.

"We are grateful to both bargaining teams, who have worked tirelessly since August to reach an agreement that best supports our nurses and health care professionals and our mission to provide patients with safe, quality care," the system said in the statement. "We are confident this agreement will help to attract and retain top talent across our units and ensure leading wages and benefits for our team members."

4. Highlights of the tentative agreement, according to MNA, include:

Wage increases between 20% and 32% for most members over the contract term

Higher differentials, including for night shift, evening shift and weekend work

Enhanced benefits for employees injured due to workplace violence

"We are pleased to have reached an agreement that was built on the strength and solidarity of our union, as well as overwhelming community support," Dexter Baker, RN, co-chair of the PECSH-MNA bargaining team, said in the union release. "Our union is a democracy, and we look forward to having our fellow members vote on whether to accept this contract agreement, which we wholeheartedly recommend."