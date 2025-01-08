UMH-Sparrow caregivers set 5-day strike

Members of the Michigan Nurses Association are set to begin a five-day strike Jan. 20 at Lansing-based University of Michigan Health-Sparrow.

The union represents about 2,000 nurses and healthcare professionals, according to a news release from the MNA, which includes the Professional Employee Council of Sparrow Hospital. UMH-Sparrow employs about 9,000 team members total.

Union members authorized a strike in December. The union and management began negotiating a new labor contract in August.

The MNA contends that management has failed to bargain in good faith.

"While there was some progress [Jan. 8], negotiations since August have failed to produce a contract that meets the caregivers' needs for affordable healthcare, competitive wages and safe working conditions," the union's release reads.

In a statement shared with Becker's, UMH-Sparrow management expressed disappointment about the strike notice, yet remained optimistic that both sides could reach an agreement without a work stoppage.

The health system added that in the event of a strike, it has a contingency plan in place for staffing and will remain fully operational.

"University of Michigan Health-Sparrow will continue to negotiate in good faith with our valued nurses and healthcare professionals for a fair contract that meets everyone's needs while also ensuring our patients receive the highest quality of care," the health system said.

Negotiations are set to resume Jan. 16 and Jan. 17, and PECSH-MNA said it is willing to consider additional negotiation dates before the planned strike.







