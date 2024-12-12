2,000 U of Michigan-Sparrow workers ready to strike

Nurses and healthcare professionals at Lansing-based University of Michigan Health-Sparrow have voted to authorize a strike if management and the union representing them fail to reach an agreement.

Workers voted 98.7% in favor of authorizing the Professional Employee Council of Sparrow Hospital-Michigan Nurses Association to call a strike if management does not address their concerns, according to a Dec. 11 union news release. The union would give the hospital a 10-day notice before any strike occurs.

The union represents approximately 2,000 nurses and healthcare professionals at University of Michigan Health-Sparrow, which includes its flagship hospital in Lansing. Management and workers have been in contract negotiations since August; the workers' contract expired Oct. 30.

University of Michigan Health-Sparrow has engaged in more than 300 hours of negotiations as of Dec. 11, according to the PECSH-MNA release. In a statement shared with the Lansing State Journal, the system said it is preparing in case a strike occurs but hopes both sides reach a deal to avoid one.

"Our nurses and healthcare professionals are vital to protecting the health of our communities and the future of this health system," the statement said, according to the publication. "We understand the urgency and the importance of a contract that meets everyone's needs, while also ensuring our patients receive the best possible care."

Union members have expressed concerns about staffing and are calling on the system to offer competitive wages. They also seek "healthcare without concessions, and measures to keep caregivers, patients and visitors safe."

This is the first contract PECSH-MNA has negotiated since University of Michigan Health's 2023 acquisition of Sparrow Health System. Negotiations are scheduled to continue through Dec. 19.















