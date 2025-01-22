Michigan Medicine reaches deal with 3rd union

Michigan Medicine, the academic medical center of Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan, has reached labor contracts with three of its healthcare unions.

Members of United Physician Assistants of Michigan Medicine approved a contract with Michigan Medicine's clinical division, University of Michigan Health, according to a Jan. 20 news release.

The three-year deal covers about 380 physician assistants across Michigan Medicine and University Health Services.

"I want to extend gratitude to all involved in the bargaining process, which has resulted in an agreement that reflects the expertise and commitment of our PAs," David Miller, MD, president of U-M Health, said in the release. "Our PA colleagues bring extraordinary commitment and expertise to the patients we care for, ensuring we continue to meet our high standards of health care delivery, patient safety and experiences."

UPAMM President Brittney McCormack, PA-C, issued the following statement:

"On behalf of the bargaining team of UPAMM we are pleased to announce our tentative agreement was ratified by our members. This contract not only strengthens our commitment to providing the best care for patients, but also recognizes the critical contributions of our PAs at Michigan Medicine. Our success in negotiating this contract demonstrates the power of collaboration between the union and leadership. We look forward to continuing this partnership to foster a supportive and productive workplace for all."

The United Physician Assistants of Michigan Medicine contract follows a tentative, three-year agreement that members of United Michigan Medicine Allied Professionals reached with U-M Health.

UMMAP represents about 4,500 allied health professionals, including radiological professionals, physical therapists, medical assistants, social workers and other professionals, according to a Jan. 14 health system news release.

The release said the union will schedule a ratification vote in the coming weeks.

Additionally, UM Health-Sparrow and the Professional Employees Council of Sparrow Hospital-Michigan Nurses Association reached a tentative three-year contract.

The deal, which averted a five-day strike that was set to begin Jan. 20, covers more than 2,000 healthcare workers represented by the union, including nurses, pharmacists and social workers.

In a Jan. 14 news release, the MNA said the agreement includes wage increases between 20% and 32% for most members over the life of the contract; higher differentials; a significant ratification bonus; and improved benefits for employees injured by workplace violence.

Union members are expected to vote on the deal in the coming weeks.