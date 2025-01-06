Maryland system ups minimum wage

Hagerstown, Md.-based Meritus Health has implemented the next phase of its planned minimum wage increase.

The health system pledged to increase its minimum wage to $20 per hour over two years. As of Jan. 6, all employees are earning $18 per hour or more, according to a news release.

The change affects about 150 individuals and will be reflected on their Jan. 24 paychecks.

"Every position at Meritus Health helps us achieve our mission of improving the health of the community," President and CEO Maulik Joshi, DrPH, said in the release. "Having a livable wage provides stability in the lives of our team members and allows them to provide our patients with the best care possible."

The first phase of the increases began July 1, 2024, and affected 500 front-line workers, including medical assistants, certified nursing assistants, phlebotomists and emergency department technicians. All positions are expected to earn at least $20 per hour by January 2027.

Meritus is also providing a performance-based bonus structure and incentives to longstanding employees who reach career milestones, according to the release.

The health system has increased its base pay three times in recent years. It increased its minimum wage to $15 per hour in 2021, affecting 1,100 employees, and to $17 per hour in 2023.

Meritus employs nearly 3,000 workers, 500 medical staff and 250 volunteers, according to its website.





