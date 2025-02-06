Providence St. Vincent hospitalists reach tentative deal

Hospitalists and palliative care physicians from Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland, represented by the Pacific Northwest Hospital Medicine Association, have reached a tentative agreement with Providence Oregon, according to Feb. 5 news releases shared with Becker's.

The contract covers more than 70 hospitalists and palliative care physicians at St. Vincent, who have been on strike with registered nurses from eight Providence hospitals and the physicians, registered nurses, advanced practice providers, and midwives from the Providence Women's Clinic since Jan. 10, according to the Pacific Northwest Hospital Medicine Association, part of the Oregon Nurses Association. Striking workers comprise workers across 11 Providence bargaining units.

The Oregon Nurses Association and Providence have reached tentative deals covering the eight registered nurse bargaining units. Nurses, physicians and providers in two bargaining units at Providence Women's Clinic have voted to ratify their agreements. Eight other bargaining units have tentative agreements on which to vote.

According to union representatives, the tentative deal covering the bargaining unit of hospitalists and palliative care physicians from St. Vincent includes:

A commitment to reform staffing models across all units.

A conditional commitment not to subcontract out.

Across-the-board raises.

Gains in sick time.

If ratified, the contract would be the first for the hospitalists and palliative care physicians at St. Vincent.