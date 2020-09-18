Vanderbilt appeals state's rejection of Murfreesboro hospital

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center is fighting the state's decision to reject its application to build a hospital in Murfreesboro, Tenn., according to The Murfreesboro Post.

The Tennessee Health Services and Development Agency voted Aug. 26 to reject the medical center's certificate of need application for the new hospital. At the same meeting, the agency approved Nashville-based Ascension Saint Thomas' plan to build a $25 million microhospital in the same city.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center has appealed the decision. It seeks to build a 48-bed facility with a catheterization lab and neonatal intensive care unit.

More articles on capital projects:

Contract dispute delays opening of $1.4B Army hospital another 6 months

Arizona health system to open 51-bed hospital in 2021

7 hospital, health system construction projects worth $500M+

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.