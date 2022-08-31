8 hospitals and health systems planning upgrades, expansions

Hayley DeSilva -

The following 8 hospitals or health systems have announced expansions since Aug. 24:

    1. Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health plans to open a new inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Norristown, Pa.

    2. Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine is to spend over $177 million on upgrade and expansion projects over the next two years at facilities across its network. 

    3. Charleston, S.C.-based MUSC Black River Medical Center is building a new hospital.

    4. Milford, Del.-based Bayhealth Sussex received approval for Post Acute Medical to construct an inpatient rehab facility on its campus.

    5. Methodist Richardson (Texas) Medical Center broke ground on a $46 million emergency department expansion on Aug. 24. 

    6. Las Vegas Medical District will implement several upgrades for its location.

    7. The University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo., is planning to open a new children's hospital.

    8. Pittsburgh-based UPMC plans to open a new outpatient medical center in Derry Township, Pa., near Hershey and Mechanicsburg.

