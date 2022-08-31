8 hospitals and health systems planning upgrades, expansions

The following 8 hospitals or health systems have announced expansions since Aug. 24:
- Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health plans to open a new inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Norristown, Pa.
- Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine is to spend over $177 million on upgrade and expansion projects over the next two years at facilities across its network.
- Charleston, S.C.-based MUSC Black River Medical Center is building a new hospital.
- Milford, Del.-based Bayhealth Sussex received approval for Post Acute Medical to construct an inpatient rehab facility on its campus.
- Methodist Richardson (Texas) Medical Center broke ground on a $46 million emergency department expansion on Aug. 24.
- Las Vegas Medical District will implement several upgrades for its location.
- The University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo., is planning to open a new children's hospital.
- Pittsburgh-based UPMC plans to open a new outpatient medical center in Derry Township, Pa., near Hershey and Mechanicsburg.