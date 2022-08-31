8 hospitals and health systems planning upgrades, expansions

The following 8 hospitals or health systems have announced expansions since Aug. 24:

Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health plans to open a new inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Norristown, Pa.



Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine is to spend over $177 million on upgrade and expansion projects over the next two years at facilities across its network.



Charleston, S.C.-based MUSC Black River Medical Center is building a new hospital.



Milford, Del.-based Bayhealth Sussex received approval for Post Acute Medical to construct an inpatient rehab facility on its campus.



Methodist Richardson (Texas) Medical Center broke ground on a $46 million emergency department expansion on Aug. 24.



Las Vegas Medical District will implement several upgrades for its location.



The University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo., is planning to open a new children's hospital.



Pittsburgh-based UPMC plans to open a new outpatient medical center in Derry Township, Pa., near Hershey and Mechanicsburg.